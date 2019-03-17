The Score Sunday – Turk Wendell, D.J. Carton, HS All-Star Preview, FCA

On The Score Sunday former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Turk Wendell talks about his time in the big leagues, his quirks and the state of the game today.  D.J. Carton talks about winning Mr. Basketball and Gatorade POY.  Ray Swetalla preview the High School All-Star game between Iowa and Illinois Seniors. The FCA story of the week features the Augustana Women's Golf Team as they practice indoors during the winter months.

