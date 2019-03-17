On The Score Sunday former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Turk Wendell talks about his time in the big leagues, his quirks and the state of the game today. D.J. Carton talks about winning Mr. Basketball and Gatorade POY. Ray Swetalla preview the High School All-Star game between Iowa and Illinois Seniors. The FCA story of the week features the Augustana Women's Golf Team as they practice indoors during the winter months.
The Score Sunday – Turk Wendell, D.J. Carton, HS All-Star Preview, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Denver Broncos Long Snapper Casey Kreiter, Augustana Senior Basketball Players, FCA
-
D.J. Carton wins Gatorade POY, MVC Tournament, Steamwheelers get road win
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman GBB, Sherrard GBB, Chasson Randle, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Bureau Valley BB, FCA Kadey Garrett
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Wethersfield BB, Lady Rocks beat Edwardsville, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – Grey Giovanine, State Wrestling Champions, Young Gun Wrestlers, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island GBB, Western big 6 turns 50, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Hawks to Outback Bowl, Augie Basketball, Pioneers Junior Wrestling, FCA
-
The Score Sunday, Genesis Shootout, IHMVCU Girls Shootout, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Moline Basketball, Bettendorf Basketball, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley GBB, Rock Island Wrestling, FCA
-
The Score – MAC Boys/ Girls, Western Big 6 Boys, plus area small school teams
-
The Score Sunday – Historic weekend for girls wrestling, FCA Devon house