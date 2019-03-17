Senators Klobuchar and Booker make Quad Cities pit stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Two 2020 presidential hopefuls were back in Iowa and made pit stops in the Quad Cities, wasting no time to make their pitches to voters ten months ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker both touted their Midwestern roots.

"I stand before you today as a granddaughter of an iron ore miner, as a daughter of a teacher and a newspaper man, as a first woman elected to the United States senate from the State of Minnesota," Klobuchar told a packed house at the Hickory Garden Restaurant in Davenport.

In a crowded field of Democratic candidates, she drew a distinction between herself and President Donald Trump.

"Instead of governing from opportunity, this president has been governing from chaos," she said.

Promoting a "rural agenda" that included workforce training, rural broadband, immigration reform and universal healthcare, she received applause when she declared, "When I'm president, we will get back into that climate change agreement on Day One," referring to the Paris accord President Trump withdrew from in 2017.

29-year-old Sarah Pearson drove with her friends from Milwaukee just to be able to hear first-hand what candidates had to say in Davenport.

"Democracy requires participation," she said, adding that with so much at stake, "regular people should show up at all these events."

She asked Klobuchar if she would support a $15 federal minimum wage, which the senator affirmed.

"It's not something that she had been for earlier, so I was excited to see her position evolve from that," Pearson said.

She said she would attend Cory Booker's event later that evening at the River Center.

The New Jersey senator also touted his Iowa connection.

"The reality is, I've been coming to Iowa my whole life," he told audience members. "My grandmother is from Des Moines."

Booker lauded Iowans for their history of making change, both in the civil rights era and today.

"Before gay marriage was the law of the land, you all did it right here in Iowa," he said to loud cheers.

This wasn't Booker's and Klobuchar's first visit to the Hawkeye state and it certainly won't be their last, meaning voters like Pearson will be coming back to the Quad Cities for more.

"I'll be asking questions of everyone, I hope they're ready to answer," Pearson said, adding that she plans to come back for New York Senator Kirsten Gilibrand's stop at the Barrel House on Tuesday evening.