Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Davenport Fire Department was called to respond Sunday evening to a garage fire at 1431 W. 37th Street. Firefighters said the garage was a total loss.

First responders said they had to go into the alley and cut a hole in the side of the two-and-a-half car garage to put the fire out.

A nearby shed was slightly damaged by the fire, but the house was not affected.

So far, there is no word on what caused the fire.