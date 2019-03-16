× Red Cross offers free meals to flood victims

MOLINE, Illinois- The American Red Cross will give out free meals to those displaced by recent flooding in the Quad Cities.

Meals are served between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for supper.

The following locations will host meals:

IBEW Local Union 145, 1700 52 nd Ave, Moline, IL

City of Colona Senior Center, 703 6 th St, Colona, IL.

Arrowhead Youth and Family Services, 12200 104th St, Coal Valley, IL.

The free meals will continue until further notice. If you need Red Cross assistance, please call 844-319-6560 and press 1 for disaster assistance.