Red Cross offers free meals to flood victims
MOLINE, Illinois- The American Red Cross will give out free meals to those displaced by recent flooding in the Quad Cities.
Meals are served between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for supper.
The following locations will host meals:
- IBEW Local Union 145, 1700 52nd Ave, Moline, IL
- City of Colona Senior Center, 703 6th St, Colona, IL.
- Arrowhead Youth and Family Services, 12200 104th St, Coal Valley, IL.
The free meals will continue until further notice. If you need Red Cross assistance, please call 844-319-6560 and press 1 for disaster assistance.