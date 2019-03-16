× Police increase traffic presence during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa- If you’re driving drunk the law will bring it’s shillelagh down. Davenport police are stepping up traffic enforcement during St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, according to a Facebook post.

Officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers or people not wearing seat belts.

According to the NHTSA, 60 people were killed in drunk driving crashes over the 2016 St. Paddy’s Day weekend. Early hours were particularly dangerous. Between midnight and 5:59 a.m. of March 18, 69% of crashes involved drunk drivers.

Drivers should also watch out for people who decided to walk off their Guinness. Intoxicated pedestrians aren’t as aware of their surroundings and may put themselves at risk of getting hit.

The luckiest Irish plan ahead. Always find a designated driver, plan your route home, and avoid leprechauns with pots of gold- they’re rarely trustworthy.

Enjoy your green beer responsibly.