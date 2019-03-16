Light snow on track for Sunday morning

We’ve enjoyed quite the break from snowfall in the last couple of weeks, but now a renewed threat for some accumulation is arriving now! A fast-moving clipper system will overspread a narrow region of accumulating snow tonight into Sunday morning.

This system will target areas along and south of I80 in both Illinois and Iowa after 9pm Saturday night through around 4am Sunday morning. While the system itself has limited amounts of moisture, the dynamics, and energy associated with it will be enough to drop some light snow accumulations on parts of the Quad Cities.

Light snow will overspread areas like Washington and Muscatine shortly after 10pm before moving into the Quad Cities by midnight. A few bursts of heavier snow will be likely at times with accumulation taking place on mainly grassy/elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses that are not treated will likely become slick in spots.

The bulk of the accumulation is going to fall from Iowa City through Muscatine, to just the south of the Quad City metro, through Geneseo and south of Princeton where 1-2 inches appears likely. Much lower amounts to the north and south of these areas where only a few flurries are likely. Further to the south near Fort Madison, no accumulation is expected, along with areas further to the north around Galena and Mount Carroll.

Thanks to the strong March sunshine, pavement temperatures have been running well above freezing these last few days which I think will help limit the overall accumulation on most pavement surfaces, with the exception of bridges and overpasses. The snow will also be quick to melt on Sunday once we get sunshine back during the day and highs go above freezing.

If you are traveling tonight watch out for areas of reduced visibility. Overall, one of the more low-impact storm systems that we have experienced so far this winter.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke