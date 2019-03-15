Which streets are impacted by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 5k

Posted 10:22 am, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34AM, March 15, 2019

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2014 (WQAD photo)

The Quad Cities will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2019 with its traditional events: 5k and parade.

CASI’s 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Race kicks off at 9 a.m. with the quarter-mile Tot Trot, followed by the 9:30 a.m. 1 Mile Family Run/Walk and the 10 a.m. 5k.

Here’s a map of the race route:

Click here to view a larger version of the map.

The races will span over the following streets:

  • West 3rd Street between North Division Street and Brady Street
  • West 2nd Street between Harrison Street and Brady Street
  • Brady Street between West 3rd Street and West 2nd street

The 34th annual Grand Parade spans from Rock Island to Davenport and will close several streets.  It begins at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and ends at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

Here’s a map of the route:

Map of 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade route.

Click here for a larger version of the map.

The following streets are included on the parade route:
Rock Island

  • 4th Avenue
  • 20th Street
  • 3rd Avenue
  • 17th Street
  • 2nd Avenue
  • Centennial Bridge

Davenport

  • Gaines Street
  • 3rd Street

Check back on WQAD.com Saturday afternoon to see photos from the parade route.

