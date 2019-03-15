× Which streets are impacted by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 5k

The Quad Cities will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2019 with its traditional events: 5k and parade.

CASI’s 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Race kicks off at 9 a.m. with the quarter-mile Tot Trot, followed by the 9:30 a.m. 1 Mile Family Run/Walk and the 10 a.m. 5k.

Here’s a map of the race route:

Click here to view a larger version of the map.

The races will span over the following streets:

West 3rd Street between North Division Street and Brady Street

West 2nd Street between Harrison Street and Brady Street

Brady Street between West 3rd Street and West 2nd street

The 34th annual Grand Parade spans from Rock Island to Davenport and will close several streets. It begins at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and ends at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

Here’s a map of the route:

Click here for a larger version of the map.

The following streets are included on the parade route:

Rock Island

4th Avenue

20th Street

3rd Avenue

17th Street

2nd Avenue

Centennial Bridge

Davenport

Gaines Street

3rd Street

Check back on WQAD.com Saturday afternoon to see photos from the parade route.