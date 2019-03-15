Which streets are impacted by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 5k
The Quad Cities will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2019 with its traditional events: 5k and parade.
CASI’s 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Race kicks off at 9 a.m. with the quarter-mile Tot Trot, followed by the 9:30 a.m. 1 Mile Family Run/Walk and the 10 a.m. 5k.
Here’s a map of the race route:
Click here to view a larger version of the map.
The races will span over the following streets:
- West 3rd Street between North Division Street and Brady Street
- West 2nd Street between Harrison Street and Brady Street
- Brady Street between West 3rd Street and West 2nd street
The 34th annual Grand Parade spans from Rock Island to Davenport and will close several streets. It begins at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and ends at the RiverCenter in Davenport.
Here’s a map of the route:
Click here for a larger version of the map.
The following streets are included on the parade route:
Rock Island
- 4th Avenue
- 20th Street
- 3rd Avenue
- 17th Street
- 2nd Avenue
- Centennial Bridge
Davenport
- Gaines Street
- 3rd Street
Check back on WQAD.com Saturday afternoon to see photos from the parade route.