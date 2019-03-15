“St. Patrick Society Of The Quad Cities” announces Irish Mother of the Year at luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- The "St. Patrick Society Of The Quad Cities" kicked off St. Patricks day weekend with the gathering of the clan luncheon today.

At the lunch, they introduced this year's Grand Marshal, Michael Fennelly.

They also announced the "Irish mother of the year" Chris Pries.

They say Pries was nominated for her Irish pride. She says she was surprised and honored by the nomination.

Today's lunch also set the stage for the Annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 16, starting at 11:30 in downtown Rock Island.