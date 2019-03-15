Man in hours-long standoff refuses to surrender despite being inside burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, Illinois -- Police were involved in a standoff with a Princeton man for several hours until the home he was in started to burn.

The situation started at 4 a.m. Friday, March 15, when a man reportedly pointed a weapon at another person, according to the Princeton Police Department. Officers responded to the 600 block of North First Street "and contained the subject inside of a residence."

According to a report by News Tribune out of LaSalle,the man had pointed a firearm at a woman, who was later removed from the home. The man then reportedly barricaded himself in the home.

Police said they continued negotiations with the suspect until the home started burning. NewsTribune reported that the negotiations went on for more than eight hours.

"The subject continued to resist police efforts to order him out of the house despite the fact the house was engulfed in flames," read the police statement.

Eventually the man was taken into custody. He was identified as 47-year-old Eric C. Truedson from Princeton. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

As the situation played out, police urged residents to stay away from the area of First Street and Hudson Street, saying there was an "active incident" underway.

Earlier in the morning, NewsTribune reported that police had surrounded a home in the area of Clark Street and Pleasant Street. This location is within two blocks of the First and Hudson Street locations. A spokesperson from the police department confirmed it was all related to the same incident.

An investigation is underway. Police said they were attempting to recover evidence from inside the burnt home.