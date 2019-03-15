Report: Police surround Princeton home after man reportedly points firearm at woman

Click here for updates to this developing story

PRINCETON, Illinois — Police surrounded a home in a Princeton neighborhood Friday morning, March 15, according to a report by News Tribune out of LaSalle.

News Tribune reported that armed police had blocked off the area of Clark Street and Pleasant Street around 7 a.m. Both Princeton police and state troopers were on scene.

Police on scene were heard asking for robots to be brought to the scene, according to the report. The situation began after reports of a man pointing a firearm at a woman and then setting up a barricade. NewsTribune reported that Illinois State Police confirmed the woman had been removed from the home and authorities were talking with the man.

