New device lets men breastfeed

A new device lets dads take on nursing duty.

The Dentsu Group, a Japanese company, has created a wearable breastfeeding technology that allows fathers to nurse babies.

The breast-shaped device is equipped with a tank to hold milk or formula.

It can also vibrate to induce sleep and alert parents of the baby's feeding patterns.

"With the softness and warmth close to that of a mother’s breast, babies are none the wiser, and can relax as usual," according to a website that promotes Dentsu's upcoming appearance at SXSW in Austin.

This year, the company is promoting a concept called "Pointless Brings Progress," the idea that something whose value is uncertain is heralding the future.

The tech company says the idea is to alleviate stress for mothers and encourage fathers to have a more active role in child-rearing.