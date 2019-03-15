NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Minute-To-Win-It Games for Your St. Patrick’s Day Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy (almost) St. Patrick's Day! Do you have any plans? Here are some of the big events taking place this weekend.

If you're hosting a party, we tried out some fun minute-to-win-it games for you during Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, March 15th on Good Morning Quad Cities and News 8 at 11am. I found these ideas (and there's even more!) on Pinterest at this site and this site.

I love these games because they're fast, fun, and don't take a lot of items. Today, all we used were Lucky Charms, Skittles, straws, spoons, and chopsticks! Click the video above to see if the guys NAILED IT or FAILED IT!

To keep with the St. Patrick's Day theme, our Cocktail of the Week featured a SPECIAL GUEST from Front Street Brewery. Jon Laake brought in some green beer and talked about the Kelly's St. Patrick's Day Fest taking place at the Front Street Taproom in the Freight House Friday, March 15th and Saturday, March 16th. Click the video below to hear more about the event and to see Eric's minute by minute forecast for the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade!

Have a fun and safe St. Patrick's Day!