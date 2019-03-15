Maddie Poppe visits QC Genesis cancer patients before sold-out concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – American Idol winner and Iowa native Maddie Poppe paid a visit to patients at Genesis this morning before her sold out benefit concert.

To many people, Poppe is the internationally-known season 16 American Idol winner, but deep down she’s your typical 21-year-old girl.

“It’s great being back home being with my family and sleeping in my own bed,” says Poppe. “One thing I noticed though is I have been sleeping in a twin bed my whole life.”

Poppe grew up in Clarksville, Iowa, which is located northwest of the Quad Cities.

On Friday, she’s giving back to those in the state she calls home by visiting patients at Genesis Cancer Care Institute.

“I don’t think music is my only calling, I feel like it’s this too,” says Poppe referring to her visit and giving back to to the community.

The singer knows how hard staying in a hospital can be, since her sister is an ER nurse at Genesis in Davenport.

“I applaud her,” Poppe comments. “I could never do it. I am so scared of needles and stuff.”

But during Friday’s visit, the young star is learning something too.

“Honestly, it just puts everything into perspective,” says Poppe. “Like the things we complain about every day, but this patient is so positive about her life.”

Now, after her visit in Iowa she hopes to use the lessons she learned on her visit to push forward when she heads back to Hollywood focusing on a new music video in April.

Poppe will be performing Friday night at Rhythym City Casino for a concert benefitting Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities. She takes the stage at 7:30 in front of a sold out venue.