D.J. Carton follows up his Mr. Basketball in Iowa with a Gatorade player of the year Award in Iowa. Carton is the third straight player from the MAC to win the award. Joe Wieskamp won it the previous two years.

Missouri Valley Conference playing their Hoops in the Heartland Tournament at the Tax Slayer Center.

Quad City Steamwheelers score their first road win of the season beating Cedar Rapids 58-36.