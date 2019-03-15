× A pleasantly cool St. Patrick’s Day Weekend… More springlike later next week

Clouds in the morning has given way to some sunshine, which may be just enough to pop temperatures over the 40 degree mark. Not much as far as clouds overnight and thus a much colder night will be in store as the mercury dips around the mid 20s.

That takes us to Saturday and the Grand St. Patrick’s Day Parade which starts in downtown Rock Island and ends in downtown Davenport. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees at the start of the parade with a light breeze from time to time. Bright skies will prevail before some broken cloudiness roll in, but not until after all the festivities are said and done.

More sunshine is expected for your Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.

40s for highs will be common as we start off the brand new week before it turns more springlike with 50s to even numbers reaching 60 are felt by the following weekend!

What’s even better… no significant chance for rainfall is in the foreseeable future until next Saturday!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here