WIU interviewing provost candidates

Western Illinois University is having interviews for its provost position.

Interviews for the different candidates are scheduled for March 18-19, March 21-22, April 1-2, and April 3-4.

The Candidates are:

Dirk Schlingmann, former dean, College of Arts and Sciences, University of South Carolina Upstate, Spartanburg, SC (March 18-19). Martin Abraham, professor of engineering and former provost at Youngstown State University (March 21-22). Helmet Langerbein, dean, College of Liberal and Performing Arts, Southern Arkansas University (April 1-2). Lou Reinisch, associate provost for academic affairs, New York Institute of Technology (April 3-4).

The university states in their release (that) “The provost and vice president for academic affairs serves as the chief academic officer of the University with responsibility for academic and internal leadership. The provost reports directly to the president and is the primary representative of the president in his absence.”.