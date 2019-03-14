Walls up, new Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf taking shape

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The new Mark Twain Elementary School is taking shape.

Construction has progressed and walls have been put up, giving a rough idea of how the building might actually look in real life.

A groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 4, 2018 marked the beginning of the $16.5 million dollar project. It’s being built at the same address as the current Mark Twain Elementary.

The new building will combine Mark Twain Elementary School along with Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

Related: Construction on new Mark Twain Elementary School set to begin