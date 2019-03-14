Steve Wieskamp talks about first Big Ten Tourney for Joe

Posted 8:22 pm, March 14, 2019, by

Joe Wieskamp is playing in his first Big Ten Tournament. His dad puts it all in perspective on what a great first year it has been for the freshman.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.