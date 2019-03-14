Morel mushroom season is nearly upon us, take this class to legally sell them in Iowa

AMES, Iowa- Iowa State in Ames Iowa is having open registration for their morel mushroom certification class.

March 30 and April 6, Iowa State will be holding a workshop for morel mushroom certification.

“To legally sell morel mushrooms in Iowa, sellers must complete a certification workshop that covers identifying morels and false morels.”

If it has been more than three years since you’ve attended such a class, then you need to recertify this year.

The workshop is three hours long and will enable Iowans to legally sell their morel harvest.

You can register online here by March 26. Registration is $50 per person.

According to thesouthern.com morel mushrooms prefer rain and warm weather. They will start appearing when daytime temperatures achieve 60 degrees and nighttime lows average around 40 degrees.

“In Southern Illinois, the season usually begins in late March and runs through April.”