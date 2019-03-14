× March is Red Cross Month: Here’s How YOU Can Give Hope During Disasters

Became a volunteer. Learn lifesaving skills. Give blood. Donate.

These are some of the ways you can help your neighbors in our community, around the country, and across the world.

March is Red Cross Month, which serves as a way to reconnect people with the mission of the American Red Cross. Every 8 minutes, the Red Cross responds to a disaster. And with its workforce powered by more than 90% volunteers, you can give hope.

Thursday, March 14th is the first of 10 monthly informal open houses called “Meet the Red Cross: Meet our People and Get to Know Our Mission.” All meetings take place at the American Red Cross’ Moline location on 1100 River Drive:

March 14th, Noon

April 11th, 5:30pm

May 16th, Noon

June 20th, 5:30pm

July 18th, Noon

August 15th, 5:30pm

September 19th, Noon

October 17th, 5:30pm

November 14th, Noon

December 19th, 5:30pm

There are a few other opportunities taking place during the month of March. On Wednesday, March 20th, WQAD News 8 is partnering with the American Red Cross for the Sound the Alarm Initiative. We are holding a day-long registration drive for you to call in and set up an appointment to receive a free smoke detector. There’s also a need for volunteers to help install those smoke detectors on Saturday, May 4th. Click here for more information about Sound the Alarm.

Wednesday, March 27th is Red Cross Giving Day. You are invited to #help1family and give a donation that will help families during the first devastating hours of a disaster. Your gift can provide hope and urgent relief like food, shelter, and other essentials for families who need it most. Click here for more information about Red Cross Giving Day.