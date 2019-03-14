× It’s National Pi Day – celebrate with these deals

Math is good. Food is better!

It’s National Pi Day, and some stores are celebrating by offering discounts! See some of most local deals below.

Boston Market: When you buy a chicken pot pie and a drink, you’ll get a second pot pie free! Print out the online coupon to score this Pi(e) Day deal.

Cici’s Pizza: Buy one adult buffet and a drink and receive a second adult buffet for free!

Papa Johns: Get 30 percent off a full price order with their Pi Day discount code.

Village Inn: The store is offering $2 off any whole pie that is bought today, March 14. There is no deal for individual slices other than Pie Rush Wednesdays.

Whole Foods: Get $3.14 off select bakery pies at the grocery chain. Varieties, flavors and availability may differ by region.

7-Eleven: Use the store’s 7NOW delivery app to place an order for a whole pizza for just $3.14 on March 14. And, in-store customers who are 7Rewards loyalty program members will get 314 7Rewards bonus points for buying a whole pizza, or have the option to snag slices for just 50 cents each.

