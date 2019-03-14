× Illinois Treasurer pushing to modernize “outdated” marijuana banking laws

CHICAGO, Illinois- Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is pushing legislation to help financial institutions that do business with the legal cannabis industry.

“The conflict between Illinois law on legal cannabis use and banking regulations has pushed Illinois’ medical cannabis pilot program primarily into a cash-based business because most banks and credit unions refuse financial services to the cannabis industry.”

Currently, federal law makes the risk of financing legal marijuana businesses too high for banks. Raids and seizures are extremely common and drug laundering laws still apply in these legal situations.

“Because marijuana remains illegal under federal law, opening a business account in a federally insured bank is considered money laundering.”

“Legislation (HB 2980 and SB 2023) championed by Frerichs would prohibit the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation from any action that would penalize or dissuade banks and credit unions from serving cannabis-related businesses.”

Treasurer Frerichs will make his case March 18, at the James R. Thompson Center.