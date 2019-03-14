Illinois looks forward to playing Iowa

After beating Northwestern In the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois now prepares for Iowa. The Hakws and Illini played once this year with Iowa winning big. Illinois remembers that and is looking to return the favor. Also, Illinois Freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili talks about being overlooked for the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.
