Illinois beats Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament

Posted 8:18 pm, March 14, 2019, by

Illinois starts quick then needs overtime to beat instate rival Northwestern in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.