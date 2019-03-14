Illinois starts quick then needs overtime to beat instate rival Northwestern in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Illinois beats Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament
Illinois looks forward to playing Iowa
Iowa WBB, Augie Senior Legacy, North Scott Senior Leadership, Storm win
Iowa MBB, Maquoketa BB, Orion vs Bureau Valley BB, Assumption vs Bettendorf Wrestling, Fangio leaving Bears
Steve Wieskamp talks about first Big Ten Tourney for Joe
Iowa Football, Iowa State football, Holiday Hoops
The Score Week 3
Pekin Tournament, State Farm Classic Holiday Hoops Highlights,
The Score Week 8
Augustana cruises to opening win in NCAA Tournament
Chicago Midway Airport passengers are warned they might have been exposed to measles
Augie Basketball wins 10th straight, Iowa prepares for Purdue, Illinois looks to reset
Gamers travel to Davenport for first eSports tournament of it’s kind
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Wethersfield BB, Lady Rocks beat Edwardsville, FCA