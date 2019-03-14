× Genesis unveils enhancements to cancer care in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis has made enhancements to its cancer care plan in the Quad Cities area. Some of their changes include adding staff and finding opportunities to participate in clinical trials.

On Monday, March 11, leaders with Genesis announced that they would be working with three oncologists in the QC to create this new model of cancer care.

Stewart Garneau, M.D., David Spector, M.D., and Michael Porubcin, M.D., are now providing care to patients at Genesis Medical Centers in Davenport and Silvis. These three doctors have a combined 87 years of cancer-fighting experience. They’re part of a team of physicians, nurses, social workers and others.

“This important expansion of providers has helped Genesis create a seamless cancer journey, while enhancing quality of care, improving coordination of care and creating efficiency for cancer patients in the region,’’ said Kurt Andersen, M.D., executive medical officer, Genesis Health Group. “This relationship with highly skilled and experienced medical oncologists allows Genesis to complement cancer services already available on our Davenport and Silvis hospital campuses.”

Plans for the development of Genesis Cancer Care Institute were expected in the coming months. The expansion is part of a $150 million campus optimization project at Genesis.