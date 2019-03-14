× East Moline closing streets to repair potholes

EAST MOLINE- The Illinois Department of Transportation is closing several roads in East Moline in order to repair “rough roads”.

Starting March 14, the eastbound lane of 18th Avenue (IL-92) will be closed temporarily from 10th Street to 13th Street in East Moline to repair rough roads caused by potholes and drainage issues.

“This lane closure will be re-opened once conditions allow for repairs to be made.”-DOT

Be aware these repairs may cause delays on the daily commute around the areas being repaired.