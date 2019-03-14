East Moline closing streets to repair potholes
EAST MOLINE- The Illinois Department of Transportation is closing several roads in East Moline in order to repair “rough roads”.
Starting March 14, the eastbound lane of 18th Avenue (IL-92) will be closed temporarily from 10th Street to 13th Street in East Moline to repair rough roads caused by potholes and drainage issues.
“This lane closure will be re-opened once conditions allow for repairs to be made.”-DOT
Be aware these repairs may cause delays on the daily commute around the areas being repaired.
“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.”