Dash camera captures plane crash in front of car on busy road

Posted 10:46 am, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, March 14, 2019

MARKHAM, Ontario -- A plane crashed in front of a car on a busy road and it was caught on dash camera, CTV reports.

A single-engine plane lost control after taking off at Buttonville Airport around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The plane crashed through a fence before narrowly missing traffic on 16th Avenue.

Authorities said the plane was unable to gain enough altitude on its takeoff. The aircraft crashed through a fence at the airport before skidding across the road, coming to a stop in a grassy bank.

A male instructor and female student were in the plane.

Amazingly, no one was injured.

