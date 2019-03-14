× Cooler winds already moving in… A stray shower or two to dodge as well

What a delightful first half of the day it turned out to be… if you didn’t mind the wind. Climbed around the lower 60s at lunchtime before the cool winds took over slowly dropping our temperatures into the 50s this afternoon. The other big headline has been the wind which has been producing gusts over 40 mph. These same winds won’t be as intense as we head into the evening and overnight hours. However, it will allow temperatures to fall even more with 40s by the evening commute to the freezing mark of 32 degrees by dawn, Friday.

During this transition we have seen more cloudiness as the core of this wind machine drifts by. A few light showers can’t be ruled out this evening. Otherwise, we’ll keep it mostly cloudy the rest of the night with no worse than a few flurries in spots.

It will remain quite breezy on Friday with highs in the lower 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Skies will improve that day setting the stage for a sunny weekend with less wind and highs in the 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

