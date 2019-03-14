Body cam video shows Ohio officers save armed man after he cut his throat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio – Police dash and body camera video captured Euclid officers risking their own safety to chase after an armed man and possibly save his life.

Tuesday afternoon, police responded to an apartment complex after they received a call about a male cutting himself with a knife.

When police arrived, an officer told the man to put the weapon down.

"Drop the knife man, drop it," the officer can be heard saying on the body camera video.

The man refused and cut himself on his neck.

The man ran off and officers chased him, concerned he may need medical attention.

The man was located about 15 minutes later inside the complex.

"He started walking towards the cops and I guess he decided he was going to let himself get arrested because no one else got hurt and we were able to get him to the hospital for the treatment he needed," said Lt. Mitch Houser of the Euclid Police Department.

Houser said the man has not been charged and is expected to be OK.