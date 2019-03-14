Advisories up for strong winds, colder temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area today for winds that could gust as high as 50 mph. The higher winds will be east of the Mississippi River, peaking early this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 55-60 degree range for the morning hours with temps falling into the 40s this afternoon. The day's high temperature is likely right around lunchtime.

Only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected today with a few flurries overnight tonight.

We will remain quite breezy on Friday with a chilly high in the 40-45 degree range. Saturday will be the chilliest with morning temperatures around 26, rising to 43 in the afternoon.