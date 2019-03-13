WHAT’S HAPPENING St. Patrick’s Day Weekend? Three fun events you can enjoy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - St. Patrick's Day is coming up and we have three ways you can bring out your Irish:

CASI St. Patrick's Day Race

If you want to burn off some calories before refilling with green beer, you can start the day with the CASI St. Patrick's Day Race.

The 5K takes place Saturday morning, March 16th, in downtown Davenport at 10am. There's also a 1-Mile Family Fun Run and Tot Trot that start at 9am.

This is the 37th Annual CASI St. Patrick's Day Race. It's a major fundraiser for CASI, the Center for Active Seniors. In 2018, this event raised $70,000 for vital senior services including the senior emergency food pantry, fans for seniors during the hot summer months, and Jane's Place Adult Day Services Program.

If you don't want to run, but still want to help - you can be a "Ghost" Runner. You pay $30 and don't have to show up! Registration is $35 for anyone wanting to walk or run the 5K and $17 for anyone participating in the 1-Mile Family Fun Run or Tot Trot.

For more information and/or to register, click here.

The Grand Parade XXXIV



It's one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the country and the only one that takes place in two states, straddling the Mississippi River. The parade begins around 11:30 Saturday morning at 23rd Street and 4th Avenue in Downtown Rock Island. From there it winds around downtown to the Centennial Bridge. It crosses the Mississippi and goes east on 3rd Street, ending at Perry Street.

Be on the lookout for the News 8 crew, along with "The Beast!" Temperatures will be around 40 degrees with plenty of sunshine. There's 0% chance of rain or snow.

Kelly's St. Patrick's Day Festival

After the parade, one of the things you can do is go to the Front Street Brewery Taproom in downtown Davenport. The business is teaming up with the owner of the old Kelly's Irish Pub again to host the festival.

There's going to be live music, dancing, food, and green beer. Admission's free. The fun Saturday starts at 9 a.m. It continues until midnight, Sunday, March 17. The weekend starts early though Friday, March 15 at 4 p.m.