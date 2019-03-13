× What you need to know if you’re going to Rick Ryckeghem’s funeral

MOLINE, Illinois — Extra parking space will be available to loved ones attending the funeral services for former Moline Detective Rick Ryckeghem.

Since the services are expected to have a large turnout, Blain’s Farm & Fleet is offering space in their parking lot and MetroLink is providing free shuttle service for attendees.

The visitation will be Thursday, March 14 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. in Moline. The funeral will be at Esterdahl on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. The burial will follow, at the National Cemetery on the Arsenal.

The parking space and shuttle will be available on both Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, if you’re planning to attend the burial after the funeral, you are asked to park in the Esterdahl parking lot. If you are not going to the burial, please park over at Blain’s Farm & Fleet and take the shuttle to the funeral home.

Click here to read his full obituary

The following statement is from Rick’s daughter, Maranda Millman:

“With all the outpouring of support we’ve received via Facebook, texts, calls and visits we are expecting a high turnout for my dad’s services. Hopefully this will help alleviate some parking issues. I can’t thank everyone enough for all your support and for the community coming together to help celebrate my dad’s life.”