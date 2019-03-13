× Watch: Raw interview with four WIU staff members after finance review is released

MOLINE, Illinois — A report that examined the finances of Western Illinois University’s two campuses stated that the Quad Cities campus was losing money and draining the Macomb campus’ bank account, but some say the report is misleading.

Four staff members sat down with News 8’s Elizabeth Wadas to talk about the report and the state of their university. The staff members described the report as “incomplete” and “inaccurate,” calling it a distraction from the real issues.

If university leaders can’t solve their money issues on their own, both the Macomb and Quad Cities campus, despite differences in opinion, will come together as one university to ask lawmakers for help.

Related: WIU announces more than 100 staff to lose their jobs due to budget and low enrollment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video