× Spring warmth returns! Tracking more rain, thunderstorms later today

Quiet skies for now, as temperatures are approaching the 60 degree mark! However, another round of showers as well as a few thunderstorms will develop as we head toward the evening hours. Brief heavy rain and a good rush of wind can’t be ruled out with a couple of these non-severe storms.

Southerly winds throughout the day will continue overnight resulting in one of the mildest nights in a long time with lows in the mid 50s! Then, we’re push to 60 midday Thursday before cooler and gusty winds approaching 40 mph will slowly drop our temperatures in the upper 40s by evening. This transition may also lead to a few light showers as well.

Back to the warm jackets come Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Fortunately, we’ll get to enjoy plenty of sunshine during this transition as well as into early next week!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

