Power line falls into Davenport road, 1,400 temporarily without power

Update (7:00 a.m.) DAVENPORT, Iowa –Power has been restored, according to MidAmerican Energy.

Earlier (6:00 a.m.) Downed power lines near 53rd Street and Tremont in Davenport have left 1,463 people without power, according to MidAmerican.

Crews were on the scene early in the morning on March 13 after the lines fell into the road around 5:30 a.m.

MidAmerican’s outage map indicates the outages happened at 5:29 a.m. Estimated time of restoration is at 8:00 a.m. today.

The road had been temporarily closed, but it is back open now.