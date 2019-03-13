Click here for interactive radar

Power line falls into Davenport road, 1,400 temporarily without power

Posted 6:20 am, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04AM, March 13, 2019

Update (7:00 a.m.) DAVENPORT, Iowa –Power has been restored, according to MidAmerican Energy.

Earlier (6:00 a.m.) Downed power lines near 53rd Street and Tremont in Davenport have left 1,463 people without power, according to MidAmerican.

Crews were on the scene early in the morning on March 13 after the lines fell into the road around 5:30 a.m.

MidAmerican’s outage map indicates the outages happened at 5:29 a.m. Estimated time of restoration is at 8:00 a.m. today.

The road had been temporarily closed, but it is back open now.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.