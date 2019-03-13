Click here for interactive radar

Photos: Sinkhole opens up in Davenport neighborhood, 2nd time in 3 years

Posted 10:34 am, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:36AM, March 13, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A sinkhole in a residential neighborhood has been blocked off on March 13, 2019.

It happened on the 600 block of Cedar Street. It’s unclear exactly when the hole opened up.

This isn’t the first sinkhole these residents have seen. Another sinkhole happened on Cedar Street near 6th Street in 2016. This 3-feet-wide sinkhole prompted the city to close the entire portion of the street from 6th to Telegraph Road.

Reflections at the bottom of the hole show a pool of water beneath the street’s surface.

The city of Davenport has closed off a small section of this road. There is not further information at this time.

