× How Rock Island is handling upcoming flooding

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — As the Mississippi River continues to rise, the City of Rock Island is preparing its flood strategy plan.

Some of those preparations include installing pumps and gatewells.

Here’s what is starting Wednesday, March 13:

Several water pump discharge hoses are expected to be placed across the bike path. Hose locations will be marked.

Portions of the bike path will be closed due to high water. Those areas will stay closed until the river drops below 16 feet.

Temporary flood panels will be installed at Schwiebert Park by the end of the week.

Sunset Drive from 31st Avenue to the Park Shelter and Skafidas Parkway will be closed by Friday, March 15.

Click here to see what Davenport’s flood plans are.