Honda is recalling more than one-million vehicles as a precaution due to defective Takata airbags.

Honda is recalling Acuras with model years ranging from 2001 to 2010.

Honda leaders say the airbags that were previously replaced for the initial recall could still explode.

They say there has been at least one injury linked to the defect.

Honda is asking those with the affected vehicles to come to one of their dealerships to get the airbags replaced for free.