Heavy police presence in Moline, smell of gas heavy in the air due to leak

MOLINE, Illinois- The gas leak has been fixed, the roads are open and families are returning to their homes.

Previously:

Police have closed the roads around 4th Street and 5th Avenue in Moline.

Police and firefighters are evacuating the area and blocking the streets around 4th Street and 5th Avenue to deal with a confirmed gas leak.

Our news 8 team on the scene says the distinct smell of gas is heavy in the air.

As of 9:20 p.m. gas is still leaking.

At least three fire trucks, as well as several MidAmerican energy trucks, are also working on the gas leak.

They are working to clean it up now, but do not have an estimate for when it will be finished.