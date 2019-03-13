Flood Watch in effect until Thursday afternoon

One round of moderate to heavy rainfall has already left parts of the area underwater, especially north and east of the Quad Cities where Doppler radar estimates more than an inch has fallen. Additional rain this afternoon and evening will further aggravate many area creeks, streams, and rivers leading to flooding.

The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Watch to now include much of the area, including the Quad Cities until Thursday afternoon.

Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will be moving in after 4pm this evening and lasting through early Thursday morning. An additional quarter to half an inch of rain is likely with this next activity. More minor flooding is expected through Thursday.

Rises on several area rivers are also likely in the coming days, including both the Rock and Mississippi River.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke