We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are having outage issues.

Users may be experiencing issues with Facebook Live, commenting, or simply getting your feed to refresh.

When Facebook and Instagram have issues, the world wide web seems to flock to Twitter. Hastags #facebookdown and #instagram down were listed in the trends.



