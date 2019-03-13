8 in the Air: Bettendorf riverfront developments underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Developments along the Mississippi riverfront are moving along as scheduled, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said.

A little more than a year ago, the City of Bettendorf released an animated video showing some of the expected developments to come to the riverfront area. The video highlighted several key features, some of which have already been fully or nearly completed.

Watch the video above to see a comparison of the animated video to what it looks like today.

Here are the projects and their current states, according to Mayor Gallagher:

"The Bridges" loft apartments - Open

City Hall Plaza - On schedule. A dedication is scheduled for May, 2019.

Riverfront Jetty - Open

Ascentra Credit Union Headquarters - Expected to open in July or August, 2019.

I-74 bridge and bridge access - Expected to be completed in 2021.

Click here to watch more of "8 in the Air."