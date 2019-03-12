× Wife of Illinois deputy who was killed remembers husband, calls for stopping hate in letter

MCHENRY COUNTY, Illinois — The wife of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty is calling for people to “stop hating each other” in a letter published on the Illinois State Police Facebook page.

In the letter, Becki Keltner describes her husband as a “cop’s cop,” saying he loved his job and his family.

“Jake is the love of my life,” Becki Keltner wrote. “We met at Western Illinois University in Janurary 2004 and were inseparable. We married in 2007.”

Jake Keltner was killed while serving a warrant at a Rockford Hotel after suffering a gunshot wound.

His funeral is set for Wednesday, March 13.

“He saw the worst of the worst every day but still had so much love in his heart,” Becki Keltner wrote. “Life each other up. It’s the only way to stop this unconscionable madness.”

