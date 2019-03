Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The River Bend Foodbank received a generous donation from Quad City area farmers Tuesday March 12.

The Illinois Farm Bureau presented a check for more than $23,000 to the food bank as part of The Bushels For Hunger Program.

The president of River Bend Foodbank says the donation is especially meaningful, considering the impact trade disputes and tariffs have had on farmers.

The Bushels For Hunger Program is in its ninth year and has raised enough money for over one million meals.