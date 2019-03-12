Click here for interactive radar

Pritzker unveils online graduated income-tax calculator

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 01: Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker speaks during a round table discussion with high school students at a creative workspace for women on October 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Pritzker was joined by his Illinois gubernatorial Lieutenant Governor candidate Juliana Stratton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as they spoke to students about leadership. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched an online calculator that he says will let Illinoisans know how his proposed graduated income tax will affect their families.

Pritzker last week rolled out his plan to end Illinois’ flat-tax, now set at 4.95 percent, and join 35 other states with scaled-up rates for higher incomes. Pritzker’s proposed taxes would start at 4.75 percent for earnings up to $10,000 and levy a top rate of 7.95 percent on $1 million or more.

On Tuesday, Pritzker unveiled what his office calls a “Fair Tax Calculator” that he says would let citizens input their information to see how much they would pay under the new plan compared to the current tax structure.

Pritzker says Illinois’ current tax system is unfair to the middle class. Republicans and some business leaders don’t support the proposal.

