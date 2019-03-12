In the Kitchen with Fareway: Salmon for Lent

MOLINE, Illinois– It’s the period of Lent, and Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores is showing three fish recipes to enjoy over the next three weeks. Her first dish is salmon.

 

Health Benefits

* Omega 3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA)

o Essential nutrients that we have to obtain from food

o Reduce inflammation

o Improve heart health

o Aid in brain development

o Promote memory and brain health

* Protein

* B vitamins

* Potassium – heart health

* Selenium – bone and thyroid health, immunity

 

Helpful Hints

* Choose 4 ounce filets for easy portion control

* Keep the skin on during cooking (even if you don’t plan to eat it)

o Keeps salmon moist

o Prevents filet from falling apart

* Squeeze with lemon (or other citrus juice) after cooking for the most flavor

 

Easy Prep

* Brush filet with oil

* Seasoning suggestions

o Lite Asian Sesame dressing or marinade

o Honey Mustard sauce

o Garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon juice

* Bake

o 350°F for 20 minutes

OR

o 450°F for 10 minutes for a crispier skin

To see more fish facts, click here. 

