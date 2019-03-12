‘I’m being responsible’ – Illinois Gov. Pritzker speaks about his tax plan

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor Pritzker spoke about his tax plan on March 12, which will raise taxes for the wealthy in Illinois.

“I’m being responsible, I’m putting forth a tax plan that is right and fair for middle class taxpayers,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker’s proposed tax plan would slightly lower taxes by as much as 0.2 percent for families making less than $100,000 per year. It would raise tax for the wealthy by as much as 3 percent, bringing rates up to 7.95 percent.

