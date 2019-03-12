× How you can get free smoke detectors installed in your home

MOLINE, Illinois — People in the Quad Cities have the opportunity to get free smoke detectors installed in their homes.

“Sound The Alarm” is a one-day event sponsored by WQAD News 8 where the American Red Cross and local volunteers help people in the community get the fire-safety equipment they need.

Wednesday, March 20 is registration day. Tune into WQAD both on TV and online to sign up for your free smoke detectors. If you already have smoke detectors, you can sign up for free battery replacements.

The Red Cross is offering up to three smoke detector installations per household. Installation day is May 4.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer for the “Sound The Alarm” campaign, click here.

Get ready to register on Wednesday, March 20, between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. All you have to do is pick up the phone.

In 2018, the QC’s local chapter of the Red Cross installed 700 smoke detectors into 500 homes.