Davenport announces 2019 flood plans

DAVENPORT, Iowa- With the Mississippi River water levels expected to rise Davenport has announced precautions the city will be taking.

Right now the Mississippi River level is 8.9 Feet. The river is predicted to reach 13 Feet Friday, March 15th and 16 Feet Saturday, March 16th.

Officials say it will at 17.5 Feet on Sunday, March 17th.

Heres how Davenport says that might affect you:

Roads

S Concord between Utah and River Dr will close sometime Friday or Saturday.

Periodic lane reductions and closures will occur on River Dr.

Beiderbecke will also see closures this weekend.

Recreation

Credit Island will be closed to the public beginning Friday.

The majority of the Riverfront Recreational Trail between Credit Island and LeClaire Park will be closed due to water over the trail beginning sometime Friday into the weekend.

The boat dock at Marquette Landing may be removed before the weekend.

Facilities

Access to the Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave, is available via Rockingham Rd/Hwy 22 to Wapello to Railroad Ave.

The floodwalls at Modern Woodmen Park will be installed. Scheduled events and rentals will occur as scheduled.

The River’s Edge, Freight House and Farmer’s Market, and Union Station will remain open for business.

Events

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Race will not be impacted. However, riverfront parking may become inaccessible and, depending on river levels, portions of River Dr may be closed.

Other Measures

Pumps are being set, and appropriate gates closed in various low-lying areas of the city.

Staff is monitoring river levels and is prepared to respond according to the river stage.

For more information on flooding visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/flood.