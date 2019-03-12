× Bracing for more rain and wind… River flooding likely for parts of the area

Sunshine this morning is leading to an increase in clouds this afternoon as the next storm system is ready to move on in. This certainly won’t stop our temperatures from climbing as numbers will reach around the 50 degree mark.

Heading toward evening is when we’ll see an increase in rain showers across the area. The system slowly pulling in from the west will continue to pump moisture northward making conditions soggy right into Thursday morning. At the same time, temperatures will inch up a bit more with highs approaching 60 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday! This system will also have plenty of wind with the strongest gusts around 40 mph by Thursday.

As the system winds down, a half to over an inch would have fallen. It will turn cooler both Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 40s.

We’ll keep track on the rivers in the days ahead as the spring warmth, rain and snow melt (mainly to our north) will lead to major rises in levels.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

